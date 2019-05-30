India Steel Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 148.29 crore, down 19.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.29 crore in March 2019 down 19.89% from Rs. 185.11 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2019 down 48.15% from Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.13 crore in March 2019 up 8.36% from Rs. 6.58 crore in March 2018.

India Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2018.

India Steel shares closed at 0.95 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.76% returns over the last 6 months and -63.46% over the last 12 months.