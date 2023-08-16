India Steel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, down 39.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in June 2023 down 39.05% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.45 crore in June 2023 up 35.28% from Rs. 8.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2023 up 74.62% from Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2022.

India Steel shares closed at 2.04 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.27% returns over the last 6 months and -22.43% over the last 12 months.