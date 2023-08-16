English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    India Steel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, down 39.05% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Steel Works are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in June 2023 down 39.05% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.45 crore in June 2023 up 35.28% from Rs. 8.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2023 up 74.62% from Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2022.

    India Steel shares closed at 2.04 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.27% returns over the last 6 months and -22.43% over the last 12 months.

    India Steel Works
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.821.231.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.821.231.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.781.400.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--1.021.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.421.49
    Depreciation1.851.841.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.394.342.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.38-7.78-6.90
    Other Income0.371.310.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.01-6.47-6.44
    Interest2.451.891.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.45-8.36-8.43
    Exceptional Items---2.19--
    P/L Before Tax-5.45-10.56-8.43
    Tax--0.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.45-10.56-8.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.45-10.56-8.43
    Equity Share Capital39.8139.8139.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.21-0.21
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.21-0.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.27-0.21
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.27-0.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #India Steel #India Steel Works #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!