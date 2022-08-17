India Steel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, down 51.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in June 2022 down 51.33% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.43 crore in June 2022 down 82.65% from Rs. 4.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2022 down 1244.12% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.

India Steel shares closed at 2.64 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.00% returns over the last 6 months and 56.21% over the last 12 months.