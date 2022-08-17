 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

India Steel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, down 51.33% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Steel Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in June 2022 down 51.33% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.43 crore in June 2022 down 82.65% from Rs. 4.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2022 down 1244.12% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.

India Steel shares closed at 2.64 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.00% returns over the last 6 months and 56.21% over the last 12 months.

India Steel Works
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.34 6.66 2.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.34 6.66 2.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.68 19.04 0.82
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.28 -7.77 0.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.49 1.34 0.93
Depreciation 1.87 1.86 1.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.91 46.11 3.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.90 -53.91 -5.13
Other Income 0.46 0.13 2.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.44 -53.78 -2.24
Interest 1.98 0.59 2.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.43 -54.37 -4.61
Exceptional Items -- 19.27 --
P/L Before Tax -8.43 -35.10 -4.61
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.43 -35.10 -4.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.43 -35.10 -4.61
Equity Share Capital 39.81 39.81 39.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -1.37 -0.12
Diluted EPS -0.21 -1.37 -0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -0.88 -0.12
Diluted EPS -0.21 -0.88 -0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #India Steel #India Steel Works #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.