India Steel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, down 51.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Steel Works are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in June 2022 down 51.33% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.43 crore in June 2022 down 82.65% from Rs. 4.61 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2022 down 1244.12% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.
India Steel shares closed at 2.64 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.00% returns over the last 6 months and 56.21% over the last 12 months.
|India Steel Works
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.34
|6.66
|2.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.34
|6.66
|2.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.68
|19.04
|0.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.28
|-7.77
|0.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.49
|1.34
|0.93
|Depreciation
|1.87
|1.86
|1.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.91
|46.11
|3.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.90
|-53.91
|-5.13
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.13
|2.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.44
|-53.78
|-2.24
|Interest
|1.98
|0.59
|2.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.43
|-54.37
|-4.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|19.27
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.43
|-35.10
|-4.61
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.43
|-35.10
|-4.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.43
|-35.10
|-4.61
|Equity Share Capital
|39.81
|39.81
|39.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-1.37
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-1.37
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.88
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.88
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited