India Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 93.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Steel Works are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 93.4% from Rs. 9.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2022 down 82.82% from Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2022 down 7100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
India Steel shares closed at 1.84 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.30% returns over the last 6 months and -52.82% over the last 12 months.
|India Steel Works
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.60
|1.54
|9.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.60
|1.54
|9.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.07
|-0.03
|7.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.28
|2.29
|-0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.08
|1.46
|1.35
|Depreciation
|1.89
|1.87
|1.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.74
|3.24
|2.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.45
|-7.30
|-4.68
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.06
|2.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.39
|-7.24
|-1.85
|Interest
|2.16
|2.19
|2.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.55
|-9.42
|-4.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.55
|-9.42
|-4.13
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.55
|-9.42
|-4.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.55
|-9.42
|-4.13
|Equity Share Capital
|39.81
|39.81
|39.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.24
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.24
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.24
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.24
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited