    India Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 93.4% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Steel Works are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 93.4% from Rs. 9.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2022 down 82.82% from Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2022 down 7100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    India Steel shares closed at 1.84 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.30% returns over the last 6 months and -52.82% over the last 12 months.

    India Steel Works
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.601.549.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.601.549.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.07-0.037.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.282.29-0.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.081.461.35
    Depreciation1.891.871.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.743.242.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.45-7.30-4.68
    Other Income0.060.062.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.39-7.24-1.85
    Interest2.162.192.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.55-9.42-4.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.55-9.42-4.13
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.55-9.42-4.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.55-9.42-4.13
    Equity Share Capital39.8139.8139.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-0.24-0.10
    Diluted EPS-0.19-0.24-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-0.24-0.10
    Diluted EPS-0.19-0.24-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

