India Steel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 133.58 crore, down 47.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Steel Works are:
Net Sales at Rs 133.58 crore in December 2018 down 47.38% from Rs. 253.86 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2018 down 626.73% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2018 down 82.26% from Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2017.
India Steel shares closed at 1.25 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.43% returns over the last 6 months and -65.18% over the last 12 months.
|
|India Steel Works
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|133.58
|127.63
|248.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|5.17
|Total Income From Operations
|133.58
|127.63
|253.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|83.30
|98.11
|136.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.47
|9.93
|87.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.69
|-7.84
|-2.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.19
|5.28
|4.98
|Depreciation
|2.75
|2.76
|2.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.06
|21.45
|21.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.87
|-2.06
|3.59
|Other Income
|1.14
|5.31
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.73
|3.25
|3.59
|Interest
|2.97
|3.14
|1.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.71
|0.11
|1.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.77
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.71
|0.11
|0.89
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.03
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.71
|0.14
|0.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.71
|0.14
|0.89
|Equity Share Capital
|39.81
|39.81
|39.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|--
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|--
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|--
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|--
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited