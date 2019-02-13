India Steel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 133.58 crore, down 47.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.58 crore in December 2018 down 47.38% from Rs. 253.86 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2018 down 626.73% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2018 down 82.26% from Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2017.

India Steel shares closed at 1.25 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.43% returns over the last 6 months and -65.18% over the last 12 months.