India Steel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore, down 70.99% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Steel Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore in September 2022 down 70.99% from Rs. 5.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.43 crore in September 2022 down 37.95% from Rs. 6.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.37 crore in September 2022 down 2883.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

India Steel shares closed at 2.06 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.83% returns over the last 6 months and 27.16% over the last 12 months.

India Steel Works
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.54 1.34 5.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.54 1.34 5.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -0.03 0.68 5.53
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.29 1.28 -0.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.46 1.49 0.95
Depreciation 1.87 1.87 1.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.24 2.91 2.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.30 -6.91 -5.19
Other Income 0.06 0.46 3.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.24 -6.45 -2.07
Interest 2.19 1.98 2.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.43 -8.43 -4.71
Exceptional Items -- -- -2.12
P/L Before Tax -9.43 -8.43 -6.83
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.43 -8.43 -6.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.43 -8.43 -6.83
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -9.43 -8.43 -6.83
Equity Share Capital 39.81 39.81 39.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -0.21 -0.12
Diluted EPS -0.24 -0.21 -0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -0.21 -0.12
Diluted EPS -0.24 -0.21 -0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #India Steel #India Steel Works #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm