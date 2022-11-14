India Steel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore, down 70.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore in September 2022 down 70.99% from Rs. 5.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.43 crore in September 2022 down 37.95% from Rs. 6.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.37 crore in September 2022 down 2883.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

India Steel shares closed at 2.06 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.83% returns over the last 6 months and 27.16% over the last 12 months.