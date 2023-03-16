 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India sees steepest m-cap drop among world's top markets in March quarter

Ravindra Sonavane
Mar 16, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST

Aggregate market capitalisation falls 11 percent, the biggest since the March 2020 quarter, even as global markets stay in green despite rate-hike worries. Indian markets are likely to see more selling pressure amid falling global markets and expensive valuations, say analysts

Indian stocks dropped 11 percent during the January-March quarter till date, most among the world's top 10 markets by value amid continued selling by foreign investors.

The drop in the aggregate Indian market capitalisation is the biggest since the March 2020 quarter when Covid worries first surfaced. On the other hand, global peers are in the green despite selling pressure due to expectations of rate hikes by central banks to tackle inflation.

Over the past week, both Sensex and Nifty recorded a decline of 3.8 percent. In the last month, they each suffered a drop of over 6 percent. Year-to-date, the losses for the indices mounted to 5.4 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.

The sales by foreign investors this year have amounted to nearly $2.69 billion, on top of over $17.21 billion in sales by them in the past year.