India Radia Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 124.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 124.69% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 73.93% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 87.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.