India Radia Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 124.69% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Radiators are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 124.69% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 73.93% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 87.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

 

India Radiators
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.02 0.02 0.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.02 0.02 0.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.09 0.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.09 -0.32
Other Income 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.08 -0.32
Interest 0.18 0.17 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.21 -0.26 -0.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.21 -0.26 -0.71
Tax -0.04 -0.04 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.17 -0.22 -0.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.17 -0.22 -0.66
Equity Share Capital 0.90 0.90 0.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.90 -2.41 -7.30
Diluted EPS -1.90 -2.41 -7.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.90 -2.41 -7.30
Diluted EPS -1.90 -2.41 -7.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:44 am
