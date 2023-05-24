India Radia Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 13.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 13.19% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2023 down 80.47% from Rs. 6.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 down 95.64% from Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2022.

India Radia EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 71.24 in March 2022.