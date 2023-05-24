India Radia Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 13.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Radiators are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 13.19% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2023 down 80.47% from Rs. 6.41 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 down 95.64% from Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2022.
India Radia EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 71.24 in March 2022.
|India Radiators
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.00
|0.05
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.09
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.00
|9.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.40
|-0.05
|9.18
|Interest
|0.18
|0.18
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.22
|-0.23
|8.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.22
|-0.23
|8.79
|Tax
|-0.04
|-0.04
|2.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.26
|-0.18
|6.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.99
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.25
|-0.18
|6.41
|Equity Share Capital
|0.90
|0.90
|0.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.92
|-2.04
|71.24
|Diluted EPS
|13.92
|-2.04
|71.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.92
|-2.04
|71.24
|Diluted EPS
|13.92
|-2.04
|71.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited