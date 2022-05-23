India Radia Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 658.33% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Radiators are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 658.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.41 crore in March 2022 up 1119.51% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2022 up 15400% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
India Radia EPS has increased to Rs. 71.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.99 in March 2021.
|India Radiators
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.09
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.08
|-0.06
|Other Income
|9.27
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.18
|-0.08
|-0.05
|Interest
|0.38
|0.39
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.79
|-0.47
|-0.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.79
|-0.47
|-0.42
|Tax
|2.38
|-0.06
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.41
|-0.42
|-0.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.41
|-0.42
|-0.63
|Equity Share Capital
|0.90
|0.90
|0.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|71.24
|-4.62
|-6.99
|Diluted EPS
|71.24
|-4.62
|-6.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|71.24
|-4.62
|-6.99
|Diluted EPS
|71.24
|-4.62
|-6.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
