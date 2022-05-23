India Radia Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 658.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 658.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.41 crore in March 2022 up 1119.51% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2022 up 15400% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

India Radia EPS has increased to Rs. 71.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.99 in March 2021.