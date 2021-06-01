India Radia Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2021 up 50% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021 down 159.1% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021 down 154.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.