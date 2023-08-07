English
    India Radia Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 11.73% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Radiators are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 11.73% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2023 down 676.97% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 37.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

    India Radiators
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.020.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.020.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.000.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.00-0.09
    Other Income0.000.390.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.40-0.08
    Interest0.180.180.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.230.22-0.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.230.22-0.26
    Tax1.45-0.04-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.680.26-0.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--0.99--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.681.25-0.22
    Equity Share Capital0.900.900.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.7113.92-2.41
    Diluted EPS-18.7113.92-2.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.7113.92-2.41
    Diluted EPS-18.7113.92-2.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:00 am

