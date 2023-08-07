India Radia Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 11.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 11.73% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2023 down 676.97% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 37.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.