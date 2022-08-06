India Radia Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 1888.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 1888.89% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 up 51.02% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

India Radia shares closed at 3.19 on July 13, 2022 (BSE)