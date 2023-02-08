 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Radia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 1.68% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Radiators are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 1.68% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 55.83% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

India Radiators
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.02 0.02 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.02 0.02 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.04 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.04 -0.08
Other Income 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.04 -0.08
Interest 0.18 0.18 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.23 -0.21 -0.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.23 -0.21 -0.47
Tax -0.04 -0.04 -0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.18 -0.17 -0.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.18 -0.17 -0.42
Equity Share Capital 0.90 0.90 0.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.04 -1.90 -4.62
Diluted EPS -2.04 -1.90 -4.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.04 -1.90 -4.62
Diluted EPS -2.04 -1.90 -4.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited