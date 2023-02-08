India Radia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 1.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 1.68% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 55.83% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

India Radia shares closed at 3.50 on February 06, 2023 (BSE)