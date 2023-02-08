English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    India Radia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 1.68% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Radiators are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 1.68% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 55.83% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

    India Radiators
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.020.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.020.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.040.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.04-0.08
    Other Income0.000.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.04-0.08
    Interest0.180.180.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.23-0.21-0.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.23-0.21-0.47
    Tax-0.04-0.04-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.18-0.17-0.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.18-0.17-0.42
    Equity Share Capital0.900.900.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.04-1.90-4.62
    Diluted EPS-2.04-1.90-4.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.04-1.90-4.62
    Diluted EPS-2.04-1.90-4.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
