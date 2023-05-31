English
    India Pesticide Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 198.18 crore, up 11.75% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Pesticides are:

    Net Sales at Rs 198.18 crore in March 2023 up 11.75% from Rs. 177.34 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.17 crore in March 2023 down 2.1% from Rs. 30.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.06 crore in March 2023 down 3.49% from Rs. 46.69 crore in March 2022.

    India Pesticide EPS has increased to Rs. 2.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.62 in March 2022.

    India Pesticide shares closed at 219.60 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.46% returns over the last 6 months and -5.39% over the last 12 months.

    India Pesticides
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations198.18217.64177.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations198.18217.64177.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials114.09122.5490.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.03-2.34-7.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.779.067.73
    Depreciation3.023.032.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.1941.7344.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.1543.6339.90
    Other Income2.904.634.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.0448.2644.08
    Interest1.371.583.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.6846.6840.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.6846.6840.18
    Tax10.5011.659.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.1735.0330.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.1735.0330.82
    Equity Share Capital11.5211.5211.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.693.042.62
    Diluted EPS2.693.042.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.693.042.62
    Diluted EPS2.693.042.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #India Pesticide #India Pesticides #Pesticides & Agrochemicals #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am