India Pesticide Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 201.44 crore, down 7.79% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 201.44 198.18 218.46 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 201.44 198.18 218.46 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 101.37 114.09 148.11 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 29.98 -5.03 -38.36 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 9.36 8.77 8.52 Depreciation 3.52 3.02 2.47 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 37.78 38.19 44.42 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.44 39.15 53.30 Other Income 3.36 2.90 3.28 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.79 42.04 56.58 Interest 1.19 1.37 1.69 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.61 40.68 54.89 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 21.61 40.68 54.89 Tax 5.72 10.50 13.52 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.89 30.17 41.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.89 30.17 41.37 Equity Share Capital 11.52 11.52 11.52 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.39 2.69 3.58 Diluted EPS 1.39 2.69 3.58 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.39 2.69 3.58 Diluted EPS 1.39 2.69 3.58 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited