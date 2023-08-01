English
    India Pesticide Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 201.44 crore, down 7.79% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Pesticides are:Net Sales at Rs 201.44 crore in June 2023 down 7.79% from Rs. 218.46 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.89 crore in June 2023 down 61.59% from Rs. 41.37 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.31 crore in June 2023 down 55.44% from Rs. 59.05 crore in June 2022.
    India Pesticide EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.58 in June 2022.India Pesticide shares closed at 221.80 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.89% returns over the last 6 months and -25.24% over the last 12 months.
    India Pesticides
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations201.44198.18218.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations201.44198.18218.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials101.37114.09148.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.98-5.03-38.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.368.778.52
    Depreciation3.523.022.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.7838.1944.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.4439.1553.30
    Other Income3.362.903.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.7942.0456.58
    Interest1.191.371.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.6140.6854.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.6140.6854.89
    Tax5.7210.5013.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.8930.1741.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.8930.1741.37
    Equity Share Capital11.5211.5211.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.392.693.58
    Diluted EPS1.392.693.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.392.693.58
    Diluted EPS1.392.693.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #India Pesticide #India Pesticides #Pesticides & Agrochemicals #Results
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:22 am

