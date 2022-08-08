 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Pesticide Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.46 crore, up 28.28% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Pesticides are:

Net Sales at Rs 218.46 crore in June 2022 up 28.28% from Rs. 170.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.37 crore in June 2022 down 1.55% from Rs. 42.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.05 crore in June 2022 up 0.02% from Rs. 59.04 crore in June 2021.

India Pesticide EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.76 in June 2021.

India Pesticide shares closed at 278.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.86% returns over the last 6 months and -16.02% over the last 12 months.

India Pesticides
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 218.46 177.34 170.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 218.46 177.34 170.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 148.11 90.50 89.65
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -38.36 -7.83 -11.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.52 7.73 6.99
Depreciation 2.47 2.61 1.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.42 44.43 30.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.30 39.90 53.50
Other Income 3.28 4.18 3.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.58 44.08 57.29
Interest 1.69 3.90 1.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 54.89 40.18 56.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 54.89 40.18 56.19
Tax 13.52 9.36 14.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.37 30.82 42.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.37 30.82 42.02
Equity Share Capital 11.52 11.52 11.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.58 2.62 3.76
Diluted EPS 3.58 2.62 3.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.58 2.62 3.76
Diluted EPS 3.58 2.62 3.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:33 am
