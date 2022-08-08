India Pesticide Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.46 crore, up 28.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.46 crore in June 2022 up 28.28% from Rs. 170.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.37 crore in June 2022 down 1.55% from Rs. 42.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.05 crore in June 2022 up 0.02% from Rs. 59.04 crore in June 2021.

India Pesticide EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.76 in June 2021.

India Pesticide shares closed at 278.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.86% returns over the last 6 months and -16.02% over the last 12 months.