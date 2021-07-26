India Pesticide Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 170.29 crore, up 46.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.29 crore in June 2021 up 46.32% from Rs. 116.38 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.02 crore in June 2021 up 72.17% from Rs. 24.41 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.04 crore in June 2021 up 70.29% from Rs. 34.67 crore in June 2020.

India Pesticide EPS has increased to Rs. 3.76 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.19 in June 2020.

India Pesticide shares closed at 347.05 on July 23, 2021 (BSE)