India Pesticide Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.64 crore, up 14.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.64 crore in December 2022 up 14.53% from Rs. 190.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.03 crore in December 2022 down 19.26% from Rs. 43.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.29 crore in December 2022 down 18.03% from Rs. 62.57 crore in December 2021.

India Pesticide EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.77 in December 2021.

