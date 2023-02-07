English
    India Pesticide Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.64 crore, up 14.53% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Pesticides are:

    Net Sales at Rs 217.64 crore in December 2022 up 14.53% from Rs. 190.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.03 crore in December 2022 down 19.26% from Rs. 43.39 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.29 crore in December 2022 down 18.03% from Rs. 62.57 crore in December 2021.

    India Pesticides
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations217.64250.66190.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations217.64250.66190.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials122.54165.6594.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.34-22.50-10.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.069.127.76
    Depreciation3.032.742.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.7345.4236.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.6350.2359.00
    Other Income4.632.391.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.2652.6260.34
    Interest1.581.801.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.6850.8259.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax46.6850.8259.27
    Tax11.6512.9115.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.0337.9143.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.0337.9143.39
    Equity Share Capital11.5211.5211.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.043.293.77
    Diluted EPS3.043.293.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.043.293.77
    Diluted EPS3.043.293.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited