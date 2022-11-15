 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Pesticide Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.66 crore, up 40.45% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Pesticides are:

Net Sales at Rs 250.66 crore in September 2022 up 40.45% from Rs. 178.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.22 crore in September 2022 down 11.57% from Rs. 42.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.92 crore in September 2022 down 6.34% from Rs. 58.64 crore in September 2021.

India Pesticide EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.66 in September 2021.

India Pesticide shares closed at 263.35 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.04% returns over the last 6 months and -19.76% over the last 12 months.

India Pesticides
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 250.66 218.46 178.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 250.66 218.46 178.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 165.65 148.11 96.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.50 -38.36 -14.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.12 8.52 7.59
Depreciation 2.78 2.50 1.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.84 44.47 34.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.77 53.22 52.94
Other Income 2.36 3.27 3.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.14 56.49 56.79
Interest 2.01 1.87 0.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.13 54.61 56.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 50.13 54.61 56.36
Tax 12.91 13.52 14.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.22 41.10 42.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.22 41.10 42.09
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.22 41.10 42.09
Equity Share Capital 11.52 11.52 11.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.23 3.56 3.66
Diluted EPS 3.23 3.56 3.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.23 3.56 3.66
Diluted EPS 3.23 3.56 3.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

