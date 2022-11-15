India Pesticide Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.66 crore, up 40.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 250.66 crore in September 2022 up 40.45% from Rs. 178.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.22 crore in September 2022 down 11.57% from Rs. 42.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.92 crore in September 2022 down 6.34% from Rs. 58.64 crore in September 2021.

India Pesticide EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.66 in September 2021.

India Pesticide shares closed at 263.35 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.04% returns over the last 6 months and -19.76% over the last 12 months.