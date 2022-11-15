English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    India Pesticide Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.66 crore, up 40.45% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Pesticides are:

    Net Sales at Rs 250.66 crore in September 2022 up 40.45% from Rs. 178.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.22 crore in September 2022 down 11.57% from Rs. 42.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.92 crore in September 2022 down 6.34% from Rs. 58.64 crore in September 2021.

    India Pesticide EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.66 in September 2021.

    India Pesticide shares closed at 263.35 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.04% returns over the last 6 months and -19.76% over the last 12 months.

    India Pesticides
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations250.66218.46178.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations250.66218.46178.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials165.65148.1196.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.50-38.36-14.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.128.527.59
    Depreciation2.782.501.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.8444.4734.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.7753.2252.94
    Other Income2.363.273.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.1456.4956.79
    Interest2.011.870.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.1354.6156.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.1354.6156.36
    Tax12.9113.5214.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.2241.1042.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.2241.1042.09
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates37.2241.1042.09
    Equity Share Capital11.5211.5211.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.233.563.66
    Diluted EPS3.233.563.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.233.563.66
    Diluted EPS3.233.563.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:44 am