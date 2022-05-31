India Pesticide Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.34 crore, up 32.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.34 crore in March 2022 up 32.96% from Rs. 133.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.67 crore in March 2022 up 14.74% from Rs. 26.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.69 crore in March 2022 up 22.32% from Rs. 38.17 crore in March 2021.

India Pesticide EPS has increased to Rs. 2.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.39 in March 2021.

India Pesticide shares closed at 232.10 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)