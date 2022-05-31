 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

India Pesticide Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.34 crore, up 32.96% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Pesticides are:

Net Sales at Rs 177.34 crore in March 2022 up 32.96% from Rs. 133.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.67 crore in March 2022 up 14.74% from Rs. 26.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.69 crore in March 2022 up 22.32% from Rs. 38.17 crore in March 2021.

India Pesticide EPS has increased to Rs. 2.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.39 in March 2021.

India Pesticide shares closed at 232.10 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

India Pesticides
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 177.34 190.03 133.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 177.34 190.03 133.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 90.50 94.37 71.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.83 -10.11 -10.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.73 7.76 6.35
Depreciation 2.64 2.26 1.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.44 36.79 29.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.86 58.96 34.88
Other Income 4.19 1.33 1.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.05 60.29 36.65
Interest 4.08 1.24 0.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.97 59.05 35.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 39.97 59.05 35.94
Tax 9.29 15.88 9.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.67 43.17 26.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.67 43.17 26.73
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 30.67 43.17 26.73
Equity Share Capital 11.52 11.52 11.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.61 3.75 2.39
Diluted EPS 2.61 3.75 2.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.61 3.75 2.39
Diluted EPS 2.61 3.75 2.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #India Pesticide #India Pesticides #Pesticides &amp; Agrochemicals #Results
first published: May 31, 2022 10:47 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.