India Pesticide Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 201.44 crore, down 7.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.44 crore in June 2023 down 7.79% from Rs. 218.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.45 crore in June 2023 down 62.4% from Rs. 41.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.02 crore in June 2023 down 55.89% from Rs. 58.99 crore in June 2022.

India Pesticide EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.56 in June 2022.

India Pesticide shares closed at 221.80 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.89% returns over the last 6 months and -25.24% over the last 12 months.