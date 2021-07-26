India Pesticide Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 170.29 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 26, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Pesticides are:
Net Sales at Rs 170.29 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.
India Pesticide shares closed at 347.15 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)
|India Pesticides
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|170.29
|133.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|170.29
|133.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|89.65
|71.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.80
|-10.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.99
|6.35
|Depreciation
|1.75
|1.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.20
|29.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|53.50
|34.88
|Other Income
|3.79
|1.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|57.29
|36.65
|Interest
|1.10
|0.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|56.19
|35.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|56.19
|35.94
|Tax
|14.17
|9.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|42.02
|26.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|42.02
|26.73
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|42.02
|26.73
|Equity Share Capital
|11.18
|11.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.76
|2.39
|Diluted EPS
|3.76
|2.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.76
|2.39
|Diluted EPS
|3.76
|2.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited