India Pesticide Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 170.29 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'21 Mar'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 170.29 133.38 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 170.29 133.38 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 89.65 71.33 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.80 -10.44 Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 6.99 6.35 Depreciation 1.75 1.52 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 30.20 29.74 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.50 34.88 Other Income 3.79 1.77 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.29 36.65 Interest 1.10 0.71 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.19 35.94 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 56.19 35.94 Tax 14.17 9.21 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.02 26.73 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.02 26.73 Minority Interest -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 42.02 26.73 Equity Share Capital 11.18 11.18 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.76 2.39 Diluted EPS 3.76 2.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.76 2.39 Diluted EPS 3.76 2.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited