India Pesticide Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.64 crore, up 14.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.64 crore in December 2022 up 14.53% from Rs. 190.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.80 crore in December 2022 down 19.39% from Rs. 43.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.13 crore in December 2022 down 18.26% from Rs. 62.55 crore in December 2021.