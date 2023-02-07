 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

India Pesticide Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.64 crore, up 14.53% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Pesticides are:

Net Sales at Rs 217.64 crore in December 2022 up 14.53% from Rs. 190.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.80 crore in December 2022 down 19.39% from Rs. 43.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.13 crore in December 2022 down 18.26% from Rs. 62.55 crore in December 2021.

India Pesticides
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 217.64 250.66 190.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 217.64 250.66 190.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 122.54 165.65 94.37
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.34 -22.50 -10.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.06 9.12 7.76
Depreciation 3.06 2.78 2.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.85 45.84 36.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.48 49.77 58.96
Other Income 4.59 2.36 1.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.07 52.14 60.29
Interest 1.76 2.01 1.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.32 50.13 59.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 46.32 50.13 59.05
Tax 11.52 12.91 15.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.80 37.22 43.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.80 37.22 43.17
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 34.80 37.22 43.17
Equity Share Capital 11.52 11.52 11.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.02 3.23 3.75
Diluted EPS 3.02 3.23 3.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.02 3.23 3.75
Diluted EPS 3.02 3.23 3.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited