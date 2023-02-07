English
    India Pesticide Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.64 crore, up 14.53% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Pesticides are:

    Net Sales at Rs 217.64 crore in December 2022 up 14.53% from Rs. 190.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.80 crore in December 2022 down 19.39% from Rs. 43.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.13 crore in December 2022 down 18.26% from Rs. 62.55 crore in December 2021.

    India Pesticides
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations217.64250.66190.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations217.64250.66190.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials122.54165.6594.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.34-22.50-10.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.069.127.76
    Depreciation3.062.782.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.8545.8436.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.4849.7758.96
    Other Income4.592.361.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.0752.1460.29
    Interest1.762.011.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.3250.1359.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax46.3250.1359.05
    Tax11.5212.9115.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.8037.2243.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.8037.2243.17
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates34.8037.2243.17
    Equity Share Capital11.5211.5211.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.023.233.75
    Diluted EPS3.023.233.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.023.233.75
    Diluted EPS3.023.233.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited