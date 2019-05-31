India Nippon Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 136.03 crore, up 12.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.03 crore in March 2019 up 12.46% from Rs. 120.96 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.53 crore in March 2019 up 25.48% from Rs. 13.97 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.25 crore in March 2019 up 23.3% from Rs. 21.29 crore in March 2018.

India Nippon EPS has increased to Rs. 7.75 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.18 in March 2018.

India Nippon shares closed at 409.80 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.50% returns over the last 6 months and -21.99% over the last 12 months.