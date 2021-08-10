India Nippon Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 110.49 crore, up 219.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.49 crore in June 2021 up 219.89% from Rs. 34.54 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2021 up 179.39% from Rs. 4.56 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.57 crore in June 2021 up 308.54% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2020.

India Nippon EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.01 in June 2020.

India Nippon shares closed at 376.90 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.54% returns over the last 6 months and 26.52% over the last 12 months.