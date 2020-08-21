India Nippon Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.54 crore, down 73.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.54 crore in June 2020 down 73.51% from Rs. 130.41 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.56 crore in June 2020 down 121.99% from Rs. 20.74 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2020 down 112.22% from Rs. 29.71 crore in June 2019.

India Nippon shares closed at 368.30 on August 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given 6.66% returns over the last 6 months and 6.86% over the last 12 months.