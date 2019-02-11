India Nippon Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 130.12 crore, up 18.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.12 crore in December 2018 up 18.28% from Rs. 110.01 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.69 crore in December 2018 up 25.88% from Rs. 11.67 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.87 crore in December 2018 up 21.91% from Rs. 17.94 crore in December 2017.

India Nippon EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.50 in December 2018 from Rs. 10.32 in December 2017.

India Nippon shares closed at 402.00 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.95% returns over the last 6 months and -20.57% over the last 12 months.