India Nippon Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 158.52 crore, up 10.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.52 crore in September 2021 up 10.07% from Rs. 144.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.92 crore in September 2021 up 29.29% from Rs. 13.86 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.16 crore in September 2021 up 13.64% from Rs. 22.14 crore in September 2020.

India Nippon EPS has increased to Rs. 7.92 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.13 in September 2020.

India Nippon shares closed at 392.55 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.33% returns over the last 6 months and 17.20% over the last 12 months.