English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    India Nippon Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.97 crore, up 5.86% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Nippon Electricals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 157.97 crore in March 2023 up 5.86% from Rs. 149.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.21 crore in March 2023 down 26% from Rs. 19.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.94 crore in March 2023 down 26.15% from Rs. 27.00 crore in March 2022.

    India Nippon EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.49 in March 2022.

    India Nippon shares closed at 393.30 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.45% returns over the last 6 months and 5.24% over the last 12 months.

    India Nippon Electricals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations157.97156.19149.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations157.97156.19149.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials101.74111.36103.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.34-3.931.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.8121.0216.99
    Depreciation3.813.683.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.1815.4515.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.098.608.48
    Other Income5.046.3514.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1314.9623.35
    Interest0.090.090.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.0414.8623.24
    Exceptional Items0.000.00--
    P/L Before Tax16.0414.8623.24
    Tax1.831.304.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.2113.5619.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.2113.5619.20
    Minority Interest----0.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.2113.5619.20
    Equity Share Capital11.3111.3111.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.286.008.49
    Diluted EPS6.286.008.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.286.008.49
    Diluted EPS6.286.008.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #India Nippon #India Nippon Electricals #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 06:08 pm