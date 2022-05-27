 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Nippon Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.23 crore, down 0.55% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Nippon Electricals are:

Net Sales at Rs 149.23 crore in March 2022 down 0.55% from Rs. 150.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.20 crore in March 2022 up 41.1% from Rs. 13.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.00 crore in March 2022 up 31.84% from Rs. 20.48 crore in March 2021.

India Nippon EPS has increased to Rs. 8.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.02 in March 2021.

India Nippon shares closed at 371.95 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.28% returns over the last 6 months and -5.34% over the last 12 months.

India Nippon Electricals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 149.23 148.04 150.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 149.23 148.04 150.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 103.06 106.45 102.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.96 -2.98 -1.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.99 17.96 21.51
Depreciation 3.65 3.28 2.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.09 13.70 11.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.48 9.63 13.53
Other Income 14.87 2.36 4.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.35 11.99 17.70
Interest 0.11 0.12 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.24 11.87 17.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.24 11.87 17.57
Tax 4.04 2.24 3.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.20 9.63 13.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.20 9.63 13.61
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.20 9.63 13.61
Equity Share Capital 11.31 11.31 11.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.49 4.26 6.02
Diluted EPS 8.49 4.26 6.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.49 4.26 6.02
Diluted EPS 8.49 4.26 6.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 27, 2022 11:52 am
