India Nippon Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.23 crore, down 0.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.23 crore in March 2022 down 0.55% from Rs. 150.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.20 crore in March 2022 up 41.1% from Rs. 13.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.00 crore in March 2022 up 31.84% from Rs. 20.48 crore in March 2021.

India Nippon EPS has increased to Rs. 8.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.02 in March 2021.

India Nippon shares closed at 371.95 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.28% returns over the last 6 months and -5.34% over the last 12 months.