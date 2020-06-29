India Nippon Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 112.26 crore, down 17.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.26 crore in March 2020 down 17.47% from Rs. 136.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.75 crore in March 2020 down 31.29% from Rs. 17.10 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.85 crore in March 2020 down 35.39% from Rs. 26.08 crore in March 2019.

India Nippon EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.19 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.56 in March 2019.

India Nippon shares closed at 285.15 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.73% returns over the last 6 months and -30.02% over the last 12 months.