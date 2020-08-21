India Nippon Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.54 crore, down 73.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Nippon Electricals are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.54 crore in June 2020 down 73.51% from Rs. 130.41 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2020 down 127.41% from Rs. 20.43 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.67 crore in June 2020 down 115.77% from Rs. 29.62 crore in June 2019.
India Nippon shares closed at 369.25 on August 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.98% returns over the last 6 months and 8.05% over the last 12 months.
|India Nippon Electricals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.54
|112.26
|130.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.54
|112.26
|130.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.73
|75.56
|88.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.13
|0.04
|-2.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.01
|14.85
|15.94
|Depreciation
|2.43
|2.63
|2.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.13
|11.59
|11.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.89
|7.59
|14.62
|Other Income
|8.79
|6.63
|12.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.10
|14.22
|27.46
|Interest
|0.14
|0.15
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.24
|14.07
|27.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.24
|14.07
|27.31
|Tax
|-1.64
|1.41
|6.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.60
|12.66
|20.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.60
|12.66
|20.64
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-0.91
|-0.21
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.60
|11.75
|20.43
|Equity Share Capital
|11.31
|11.31
|11.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.48
|5.19
|9.03
|Diluted EPS
|-2.48
|5.19
|9.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.48
|5.19
|9.03
|Diluted EPS
|-2.48
|5.19
|9.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
