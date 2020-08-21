India Nippon Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.54 crore, down 73.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.54 crore in June 2020 down 73.51% from Rs. 130.41 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2020 down 127.41% from Rs. 20.43 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.67 crore in June 2020 down 115.77% from Rs. 29.62 crore in June 2019.

India Nippon shares closed at 369.25 on August 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.98% returns over the last 6 months and 8.05% over the last 12 months.