India Nippon Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 148.04 crore, down 2.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.04 crore in December 2021 down 2.99% from Rs. 152.61 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.63 crore in December 2021 down 45.78% from Rs. 17.76 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.27 crore in December 2021 down 35.16% from Rs. 23.55 crore in December 2020.

India Nippon EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.26 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.85 in December 2020.

India Nippon shares closed at 493.40 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.83% returns over the last 6 months and 37.32% over the last 12 months.