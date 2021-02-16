India Nippon Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 152.61 crore, up 31.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.61 crore in December 2020 up 31.16% from Rs. 116.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.76 crore in December 2020 up 111.43% from Rs. 8.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.55 crore in December 2020 up 62.98% from Rs. 14.45 crore in December 2019.

India Nippon EPS has increased to Rs. 7.85 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.71 in December 2019.

India Nippon shares closed at 366.30 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.36% returns over the last 6 months and 1.57% over the last 12 months.