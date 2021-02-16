MARKET NEWS

India Nippon Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 152.61 crore, up 31.16% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Nippon Electricals are:

Net Sales at Rs 152.61 crore in December 2020 up 31.16% from Rs. 116.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.76 crore in December 2020 up 111.43% from Rs. 8.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.55 crore in December 2020 up 62.98% from Rs. 14.45 crore in December 2019.

India Nippon EPS has increased to Rs. 7.85 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.71 in December 2019.

India Nippon shares closed at 366.30 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.36% returns over the last 6 months and 1.57% over the last 12 months.

India Nippon Electricals
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations152.61144.02116.35
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations152.61144.02116.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials104.8597.4575.62
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.480.420.42
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.3515.2714.80
Depreciation2.682.462.36
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.0810.2012.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.1318.2211.04
Other Income1.741.461.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.8719.6812.09
Interest0.140.140.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.7319.5411.95
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax20.7319.5411.95
Tax2.975.683.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.7613.868.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.7613.868.62
Minority Interest0.000.00--
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.00-0.22
Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.7613.868.40
Equity Share Capital11.3111.3111.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.856.133.71
Diluted EPS7.856.133.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.856.133.71
Diluted EPS7.856.133.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 16, 2021 05:41 pm

