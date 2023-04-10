 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India may be in final phase of interest rate hikes, says Dron Capital Advisors

Moneycontrol News
Apr 10, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

Pathik Gandotra, Partner at Dron Capital Advisors, believes interest rates have peaked across the world and even India may be in the final leg of its rate hike cycle.

He predicts that inflation will continue to decrease gradually, which will provide the central banks with enough assurance to hold interest rates at current levels. Yields have reached their highest point and will remain stable for an extended period, rather than experiencing any further declines, according to him.

"We had anticipated a pause in interest rate hikes, not in this policy meeting, but perhaps in the next. However, taking a longer-term perspective, interest rates appear to have peaked worldwide. This is due to the impact of the SVB collapse, which made the US realise that the significant interest rate hike it had implemented was having adverse effects on the economy. It takes time for these effects to become evident, and this was a shock to everyone," Prathik Gandotra said.

Gandotra was speaking with Nandita Khemka and N Mahalaxmi on Thursday post RBI policy.