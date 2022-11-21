India Lease Dev Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 6.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 6.02% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 55.24% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

India Lease Dev EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.