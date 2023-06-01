India Lease Dev Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 406.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 406.85% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 71.78% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 73.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

India Lease Dev shares closed at 5.89 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.76% returns over the last 6 months and -15.01% over the last 12 months.