English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    India Lease Dev Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 406.85% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Lease Development are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 406.85% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 71.78% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 73.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

    India Lease Dev shares closed at 5.89 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.76% returns over the last 6 months and -15.01% over the last 12 months.

    India Lease Development
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.150.13-0.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.150.13-0.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.080.07
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.130.062.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.00-2.75
    Other Income0.000.002.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.070.00-0.26
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.070.00-0.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.070.00-0.26
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.070.00-0.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.070.00-0.26
    Equity Share Capital14.7014.7014.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05---0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.05---0.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05---0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.05---0.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #India Lease Dev #India Lease Development #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 01:47 pm