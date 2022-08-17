India Lease Dev Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 56.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 56.78% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 134.75% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 137.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

India Lease Dev shares closed at 7.84 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.99% returns over the last 12 months.