India Lease Dev Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 56.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Lease Development are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 56.78% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 134.75% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 137.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.
India Lease Dev shares closed at 7.84 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.99% returns over the last 12 months.
|
|India Lease Development
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.11
|-0.05
|0.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.11
|-0.05
|0.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.07
|0.08
|Depreciation
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|2.63
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-2.75
|0.08
|Other Income
|0.03
|2.49
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.26
|0.08
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.26
|0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|-0.26
|0.08
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|-0.26
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|-0.26
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|14.70
|14.70
|14.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.18
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.18
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.18
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.18
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited