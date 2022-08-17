 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Lease Dev Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 56.78% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Lease Development are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 56.78% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 134.75% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 137.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

India Lease Dev shares closed at 7.84 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.99% returns over the last 12 months.

India Lease Development
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.11 -0.05 0.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.11 -0.05 0.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.07 0.08
Depreciation -- 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 2.63 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 -2.75 0.08
Other Income 0.03 2.49 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.26 0.08
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 -0.26 0.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 -0.26 0.08
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 -0.26 0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 -0.26 0.08
Equity Share Capital 14.70 14.70 14.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.18 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.18 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.18 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.18 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #India Lease Dev #India Lease Development #Results
first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:44 pm
