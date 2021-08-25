India Lease Dev Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 54.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2021 up 54.67% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 up 412.58% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 up 300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

India Lease Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

India Lease Dev shares closed at 8.15 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given -26.58% returns over the last 6 months and 108.97% over the last 12 months.