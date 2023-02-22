 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Lease Dev Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 22.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 22, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Lease Development are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 22.67% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 102.31% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

India Lease Development
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.13 0.14 0.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.13 0.14 0.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.08 0.08
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.05 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.01 0.03
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.02 0.03
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 0.02 0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 0.02 0.03
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 0.02 0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 0.02 0.03
Equity Share Capital 14.70 14.70 14.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- 0.01 0.02
Diluted EPS -- 0.01 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- 0.01 0.02
Diluted EPS -- 0.01 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited