India Lease Dev Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 22.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 22.67% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 102.31% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.