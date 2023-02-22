India Lease Dev Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 22.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 22.67% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 102.31% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

India Lease Dev shares closed at 6.14 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.52% returns over the last 6 months