    India Lease Dev Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 22.67% Y-o-Y

    February 22, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Lease Development are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 22.67% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 102.31% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    India Lease Dev shares closed at 6.14 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.52% returns over the last 6 months

    India Lease Development
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.130.140.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.130.140.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.080.08
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.050.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.010.03
    Other Income0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.020.03
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.020.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.020.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.020.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.020.03
    Equity Share Capital14.7014.7014.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--0.010.02
    Diluted EPS--0.010.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--0.010.02
    Diluted EPS--0.010.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

