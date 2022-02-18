India Lease Dev Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 4.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2021 up 4.21% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 up 358.21% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 up 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

India Lease Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

India Lease Dev shares closed at 12.63 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)