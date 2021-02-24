India Lease Dev Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 0.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in December 2020 up 0.43% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 104.42% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 103.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

India Lease Dev shares closed at 11.20 on February 19, 2021 (BSE)