India Infra Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 99.51% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2018 down 99.51% from Rs. 12.27 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 down 96.79% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2017.

India Infra shares closed at 4.52 on November 01, 2018 (BSE)