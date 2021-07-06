India Infra Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, up 156.28% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 07:28 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Infraspace are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in March 2021 up 156.28% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2021 up 12.42% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2021 up 24.84% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2020.
India Infra shares closed at 4.92 on July 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 201.84% returns over the last 6 months and 119.64% over the last 12 months.
|India Infraspace
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.17
|0.37
|0.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.17
|0.37
|0.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.54
|0.55
|1.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.37
|-0.35
|1.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.02
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.14
|--
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.43
|0.20
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.41
|-0.05
|-2.34
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.00
|0.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.35
|-0.05
|-1.75
|Interest
|0.27
|0.13
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.61
|-0.18
|-1.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.61
|-0.18
|-1.86
|Tax
|-0.42
|--
|-0.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.19
|-0.18
|-1.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.19
|-0.18
|-1.36
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.19
|-0.18
|-1.36
|Equity Share Capital
|2.80
|2.80
|2.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.26
|-0.64
|-4.86
|Diluted EPS
|-4.26
|-0.64
|-4.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.26
|-0.64
|-4.86
|Diluted EPS
|-4.26
|-0.64
|-4.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited