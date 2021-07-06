India Infra Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, up 156.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in March 2021 up 156.28% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2021 up 12.42% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2021 up 24.84% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2020.

India Infra shares closed at 4.92 on July 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 201.84% returns over the last 6 months and 119.64% over the last 12 months.